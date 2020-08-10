Joe Figliolo-Scott
Howell - Joe Figliolo-Scott, age 73 of Howell, MI and formerly of Sterling Heights, MI, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020 with his dear wife Mary by his side. He was born March 19, 1947 in Detroit, MI to Joseph and Myrtle (Ykes) Figliolo. Joe proudly served our country in the United States Air Force where he was a member of the Five 81st Air Force Band. He enjoyed life after the military as a professional jazz musician. On February 14, 1998 Joe and Mary J. Armstrong where married at Hidden Springs Church in Howell. Joe loved the opera, fishing and playing golf. He is survived by his wife, Mary; her children, Matthew (Kelly) Pohl and Colleen (John) Ostwald; grandchildren, Tristan Westphal, Olivia Grace Pohl and Remington Ostwald as well as many cousins. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800) from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM. A funeral service will be on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Cornerstone Church of Highland, 4995 North Hickory Ridge Road, Highland, MI beginning at 11:00 A.M. Friends may visit at the church beginning at 10:00 A.M. on Friday. Interment with military honors will take place on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Cornerstone Church of Highland. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com