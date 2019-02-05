|
John H. Oliver
Howell Township - John Hulitt Oliver, age 72 of Howell Township, passed away early Sunday morning, February 3, 2019. Born on December 16, 1946 in Cadiz, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Josh H. and the late Johnnie B. (Martin) Oliver. John was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran and retired machine operator for G.M.'s Livonia plant. He was a member of the Howell American Legion and enjoyed spending time with his friends, working outdoors and reading. Beloved husband of over 50 years to Frances E. (Elliston) Oliver whom he married in Warren on October 5, 1968. Loving father of the late Tracy Shannon Oliver who preceded him in death on February 4, 2016. Brother of Josh Wayne (Cheryl) Oliver of Macomb Township, Elizabeth (Mike) Kelly of California, the late Ed Oliver and the late Mark Oliver. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. A funeral service in honor and celebration of John's life will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. (visitation beginning 1:00 p.m.) at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggest to the family for future designation. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Feb. 5, 2019