MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home
Howell, MI
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
MacDonald's Funeral Home
Howell, MI
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
MacDonald's Funeral Home
Howell, MI
John Ostro Jr. Obituary
John Ostro, Jr.

Howell - John Ostro, Jr., age 85 of Howell, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 10, 1934 in Harrisburg, PA to John and Katherine (Polinsky) Ostro, Sr. John was a talented baseball pitcher and explored a career with the Pittsburgh Pirates but ultimately decided on military service where he proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. He went on to retire from General Motors after 39 years. John enjoyed all sports with his favorite being golf. Most of all, John truly adored his grandson's and would never miss a soccer game or any event they were involved in. They meant the world to him. John is survived by his dear wife of 57 years, Sandra; loving daughter, Robin (Richard) White; adoring grandsons, Corey, Logan, Austin; brothers, Richard, Roger (Carol) and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister in law Helen Ostro and nephew Rick Ostro. Visitation will be on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell, MI (517-546-2800). A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 also at the funeral home at 11:00 A.M. Friends may visit beginning at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the or the . Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on June 19, 2019
