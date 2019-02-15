John R. Goniea



Howell - John Richard Goniea, age 78 of Howell, passed away early Wednesday evening, February 13, 2019. Born in Howell on September 6, 1940, he was the son of the late Emery and the late Doris E. (Daw) Goniea. John, who has been a lifelong Howell area resident, was a proud U.S. Naval submarine veteran and retired tool & die maker. He was a member of the Livingston County Conservation Club, J.O.A.D. coach, Woodworkers Guild and former 4-H Leader. Always active, John swam daily at the Hartland Aquatic Center, loved spending time with friends and was well known for his photography. Beloved husband of 50 years to the late Beverly Kay (Armstrong) Goniea who preceded him in death on December 31, 2016. Loving father of Matthew Goniea of Hartland and Amy (Mike) Peters of Howell. Proud grandfather of Kevin Goniea, Nicholas Peters, Jacob Peters and Zachary Peters. Brother of William Goniea of Howell, the late Larry Goniea and the late Doris Fraely. Also survived by his sister-in-law, Betty Goniea of Howell; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800) where a funeral service in honor and celebration of John's life will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at West Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Livingston County Animal Shelter. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com











Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Feb. 15, 2019