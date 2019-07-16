|
|
John W. Alstott
Howell - John W. Alstott age 89, lifelong resident of Howell, MI passed away on July 14, 2019. He was born September 23, 1929 in Pontiac, MI, the son of the late Webster N. and Late Edith F. (Voorheis) Alstott, Beloved husband of Patricia Alstott whom he married on October 1, 1948 in Howell, MI. Dear brother of Guy W. Alstott and daughter in law Linda Alstott both of Howell. Grandfather to Karie Schull and Keyle Cox and great-grandfather of Steven, Kayla, Jamie Lee, Ian, Rickey and Ella. He was preceded in death by his son Roger, grandson Khristopher, brother, Lee and sister, June. John was a Dairy Farmer all of his life. He graduated from Howell High School in 1947 and was a member of Howell Elks Lodge # 2168 B.P.O.E. He enjoyed golf, bowling and good humor playful conversation. Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, Fowlerville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047. Arrangements by MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell, MI (517-546-2800). Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on July 16, 2019