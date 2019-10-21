|
|
John W. Moules
Howell - John W. Moules, age 93 of Howell, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Born August 22, 1926 in Dundee, MI to George and Gertrude (Buford) Moules. John married his wife Lila Dlabal in Petersburg, MI on October 19, 1957. A Howell resident since 1967, John was a devoted husband and father. He graduated from U of M with a degree in Engineering and was employed with Ford Motor Co. for 25 years. John had a true passion for everything nature. He is survived by his loving children, Bruce W. Moules of Buffalo, NY and Marie (Kenneth) Joslin of Howell as well as his sister, Mary Spafford. John was preceded in death by his wife Lila after 55 years of marriage in 2013. Also preceding him in death are his siblings, Dorothy Arbinger, Rita Moules, George Moules and Gertrude Moules. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell, MI (517-546-2800). A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 also at the funeral home at 1:30 P.M. Friends may visit beginning at 12:30 P.M. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Howell Memorial Cemetery. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019