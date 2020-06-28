age 69 passed away on June 19, 2020 Visitation Wed., July 1, from 12 noon- 2:00 pm
Services will be held in the chapel of:
Serenity Funeral Home 4217 W Fond du lac Ave Milwaukee, WI 53216 414-445-3700 "Serving you with compassion embracing you with tranquility"
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.