Jorge Lopeztegui Sr
age 69 passed away on June 19, 2020 Visitation Wed., July 1, from 12 noon- 2:00 pm
Services will be held in the chapel of:

Serenity Funeral Home 4217 W Fond du lac Ave Milwaukee, WI 53216 414-445-3700 "Serving you with compassion embracing you with tranquility"

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
JUL
3
Funeral
01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Home
4217 W. Fond Du Lac Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53216
(414) 445 3700
