Joseph Hamann
Howell - His Legacy… Joseph Gerald Hamann, age 58, passed away July 30, 2020. He was born on December 23, 1961, in Highland Park, Michigan to Arthur and Evelyn (Gurney) Hamann. Joe was a member of the St. Joseph Knights of Columbus. He was a sports fan. Joe liked to play card games, especially Euchre. Most of all, Joe loved spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a loving brother, uncle, and friend. Joe will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
His Family… Joe leaves behind his siblings, Ken (Ellen), Lauri (Sam) Dahin, Dave (Barb), Rick, Rob (Darlene), MaryAnne (Dane) Wright; sister-in-law, Geralyn; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Evelyn; brother, Gery; and brother-in-law, Terry.
His Farewell… A memorial service in celebration of Joe's life will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Knights of Columbus. Please leave a message of comfort for Joe's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com
