Joseph Lupton Sr. Obituary
Joseph Lupton, Sr.

Howell - Longtime resident of Howell, Michigan, Joseph Albert Lupton, Sr., died January 8, 2020 at the University of Michigan Medical Center. Born March 5, 1942, Mr. Lupton was the owner of Santa Fe Corporation in Howell, Michigan. His company, an underground construction firm, completed many municipal projects throughout Michigan, most notably on Mackinac Island. He was also an enthusiastic aviator who owned a plane which he piloted to many places including Alaska for business and pleasure. He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Albert Lupton, Jr. He is survived by daughter, Sarah Howard and son, Robert Lupton as well as four grandchildren: Isabella, Brayden, Callie and Bailey. He is also survived by his three sisters and brother: Julia Skalka of Annapolis, Maryland, Kathleen Suthers of Navarre, Florida, Rachael Drenckpohl of Kenyon, Minnesota and Michael Lupton of Holland, Michigan. The family plans a memorial service at a future date to celebrate Mr. Lupton's life.

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
