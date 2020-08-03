Joseph "Joe" Seim
Howell - Joseph "Joe" Seim, age 68, passed away unexpectedly due to surgical complications on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Ann Arbor. He was born November 2, 1951 in Howell to the late Laurence and Maxine (Smith) Seim. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Lorri (Major) Seim. Father of Katherine and Sarah Seim, Emily Hatsigeorgiou, Brian (Antonella) Minock and John (Lesa) Minock. Brother of Carl (Carol) Seim and Tom Seim. Grandfather to 13 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Larry, Bill and Diana Seim. Joe was a 1969 Howell High School graduate and was known as an extremely talented auto mechanic and hot rod enthusiast. He especially enjoyed great food with his family, music, was a very creative artist and wood worker. He loved his job of over 30 years at the General Motors Proving Grounds where he was a floor supervisor. Due to pandemic restrictions, a private family funeral service will be held at MacDonald's Funeral Home in Howell, followed by burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family extends an open invitation to Joe's many friends to join them for a reception and celebration of his life, to be held Saturday, August 8th, at 2:00 P.M., at the Seim residence located at 3475 Fisher Rd., Howell. Please visit Joe's online guest book where you can leave a message for the family at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
