Josephine A. "Jo" Cubr
Howell - Josephine "Jo" A. Cubr, age 85, longtime resident of the Howell area, passed away at her home Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was born December 5, 1933 in Elsie, Michigan, the daughter of the late Steven A. and Mary J. (Marton) Fabus. Beloved wife for 55 years of the late John Joseph Cubr, Jr. (12/25/2015) whom she married June 14, 1958 at St. Cyril Catholic Church in Bannister, Michigan. Loving mother of Monica (Tim) Reske of Fowlerville, Mary Otis, Christopher, Annette and Patty (David Canfield) Cubr, all of Howell. Special to her heart, grandchildren, Patrick (Rachel) Otis and Christopher Otis and Aunt of special nephew, Greg Fabus. Also sister-in-laws, Genevieve Cubr of Howell and Helen Fabus of Elsie. She is preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. Josephine worked as a LESA bus driver for nine years. For over 40 years, she enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and loved ones as well as catering weddings. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Her grandsons were her life and she loved them dearly. She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 404 E. Washington (at Fowler Street) where a Mass of Resurrection will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Burial in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 until 8:00 P.M. and Friday from 1:00 until 8:00 P.M. with a Rosary at 6:00 P.M. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, 315 N. Michigan Avenue, Howell (517-546-2800). Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on July 25, 2019