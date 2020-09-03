Joyce Brossoit
Livingston County - Her Legacy… Joyce Audrey Brossoit, age 80, passed away August 31, 2020. She was born on January 28, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan to David and Gladys (Walker) Casson. Joyce was a member of the Red Hat Society. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, working on crosswords, and gardening. Most of all, Joyce loved spending time with her family. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. Joyce will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Her Family… Joyce will be missed by her children, Sheryl (Bruce), Patrice (David), Robert (Maureen); grandchildren, Melissa, Rebecca, Vanessa, Robert Jr., Jeremy; and a handful of great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Carol and Jane. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Robert.
Her Farewell… A private farewell will take place at a later date. Please leave a message of comfort for Joyce's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com
