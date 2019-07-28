Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
View Map
Joyce Elaine Krahn


1933 - 2019
Joyce Elaine Krahn

Howell - Joyce Elaine Krahn, age 85 of Howell, passed away peacefully late Wednesday afternoon, July 24, 2019. Born on August 29, 1933 in Beaver, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of the late Lester C. and the late Gladys C. (Walker) Rymer. Formerly of Caledonia, Wisconsin, Joyce has been a Howell area resident since 1976. She was an active member of Hardy United Methodist Church and a member of the Howell Melon Patcher Quilt Guild. Beloved wife of nearly 58 years to Phillip L. Krahn whom she married on August 12, 1961 in Whitewater, Wisconsin. Sister of Ardis (the late Marvin) Martindale of Greenfield, Wisconsin. Loving aunt of Lyn Woppert, Paul Mattindale and the late James Martindale. A funeral service in honor and celebration of Joyce's life will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (visitation beginning 10 a.m.) at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). Pastor John Schneider officiating. Interment will follow at Riddle Cemetery in Oceola Towship. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Mercy Health System for the Brighton Cancer Center. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on July 28, 2019
