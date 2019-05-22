Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
440 E. Washington St.
Howell, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Cortez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce K. Cortez


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce K. Cortez Obituary
Joyce K. Cortez

Fowlerville - Joyce K. Cortez, age 80 of Fowlerville, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. She was born December 29, 1938 in Detroit to Thomas and Hazel (Hunt) Coleman. Beloved wife of Donald Cortez for 60 years. Loving mother of Dawn (Todd) Birchenough, Sandra (Brian) Webb, Loretta (Michael) McKee, Donald (Sandie) Cortez II, Michale (Vicki) Cortez, Deborah (Carl) Roberts, Matthew (Allison) Cortez and the late Daniel (Mary) Cortez. She will be greatly missed by her 21 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Her siblings include Inez Green, Thomas Coleman, the late Shirley Kramer, the late Irene Gatecliff and the late Bernard Coleman. Joyce was a dedicated Catechism Teacher for over 45 years, teaching at several catholic schools including St. Joseph Catholic Church in Howell, spent 20 years serving as a Teacher Para Professional at Farmington Public Schools, was a Girl Scout Area Supervisor and troop leader. Friends and family will remember her as a very affectionate and loving person with an amazing sense of humor who enjoyed gardening, singing in the church choir and was an enthusiastic Red Wings fan. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. with a Rosary service at 7:00 P.M. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, 315 N. Michigan Ave, Howell (517-546-2800). A Mass of Resurrection will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 E. Washington St., Howell. Memorial contributions are suggested to Fund a Life, (a Foundation that supports local families battling Cancer and other life altering illnesses), P.O. Box 406, Brighton, MI 48116. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now