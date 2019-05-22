Joyce K. Cortez



Fowlerville - Joyce K. Cortez, age 80 of Fowlerville, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. She was born December 29, 1938 in Detroit to Thomas and Hazel (Hunt) Coleman. Beloved wife of Donald Cortez for 60 years. Loving mother of Dawn (Todd) Birchenough, Sandra (Brian) Webb, Loretta (Michael) McKee, Donald (Sandie) Cortez II, Michale (Vicki) Cortez, Deborah (Carl) Roberts, Matthew (Allison) Cortez and the late Daniel (Mary) Cortez. She will be greatly missed by her 21 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Her siblings include Inez Green, Thomas Coleman, the late Shirley Kramer, the late Irene Gatecliff and the late Bernard Coleman. Joyce was a dedicated Catechism Teacher for over 45 years, teaching at several catholic schools including St. Joseph Catholic Church in Howell, spent 20 years serving as a Teacher Para Professional at Farmington Public Schools, was a Girl Scout Area Supervisor and troop leader. Friends and family will remember her as a very affectionate and loving person with an amazing sense of humor who enjoyed gardening, singing in the church choir and was an enthusiastic Red Wings fan. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. with a Rosary service at 7:00 P.M. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, 315 N. Michigan Ave, Howell (517-546-2800). A Mass of Resurrection will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 E. Washington St., Howell. Memorial contributions are suggested to Fund a Life, (a Foundation that supports local families battling Cancer and other life altering illnesses), P.O. Box 406, Brighton, MI 48116. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com











