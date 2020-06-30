Joyce Marie Rivette
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Marie Rivette

Howell - Joyce Marie Rivette, age 88 of Howell, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was born, July 13, 1931 to Mina and Fred Rivette. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and brother Ron. She leaves behind much loved friends and neighbors, as family on both sides have passed. Joyce was the last of the Rivette line and leaves no one behind. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 beginning at 10:30 A.M. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Fowlerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Michigan Humane Society or Leader Dogs For the Blind. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of MacDonald's Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved