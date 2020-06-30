Joyce Marie Rivette
Howell - Joyce Marie Rivette, age 88 of Howell, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was born, July 13, 1931 to Mina and Fred Rivette. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and brother Ron. She leaves behind much loved friends and neighbors, as family on both sides have passed. Joyce was the last of the Rivette line and leaves no one behind. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 beginning at 10:30 A.M. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Fowlerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Michigan Humane Society or Leader Dogs For the Blind. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.