Judith Diane (Olney) Berrier



The greatest and most devoted fan of the University of Michigan departed this world for the Big House in the sky on August 29, 2020. Judith Diane (Olney) Berrier was born on September 12, 1932 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to parents Edwin and Pearl (Lapish) Olney. Judi graduated from University High School in Ann Arbor in 1950.



Judi lived in Howell for more than 60 years. She worked for the Environmental Protection Agency in Ann Arbor for many years, before moving to Virginia in 2016 to be closer to family.



Judi was a true sportswoman. She enjoyed horseback riding, bowling, and golf. She was an especially dedicated and enthusiastic fan to all sports played by her children, grandchildren and of course the U of M. She loved spending time with her family and was always up for an adventure.



Judi is survived by sons Brad Berrier, Sr. (Liz) of Maidens, VA and Ray Berrier (Jill) of Oxford, NC. Grandchildren Amber Arvo (Jake Schlenbecker), Alicia Conley (David), Kirk Arvo (Ashley), Chris Berrier (Rena Lin), Brad Berrier, Jr. (Claire Pickering), Nick Berrier (Sara Buck), Baily Hipple, and Brendan Hipple. Great-grandchildren Hunter Conley, Kelcie Conley, Kaiden Berrier, and Otto Conley. Her beloved cat Rocky misses her dearly and is residing with Ray and Jill .



Judi was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Darcie Arvo, and great-granddaughters Angelina Jackson, and Claire Conley. Her ashes will be spread at sea in the Outer Banks, NC.



Hail to the Victors!









