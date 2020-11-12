1/1
Judith Louise DeGraw
Howell - Judith Louise DeGraw, age 80 of Howell died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her home. Born November 24, 1939 in Detroit, the daughter of Elwood C. and Ruth M. (Titcomb)Wagner. She is survived by her beloved husband, Rev. Alan DeGraw, whom she married June 9, 2001 in Novi. Also survived by her brother James Wagner of Howell, sister Patricia Dallwitz of Grand Blanc, step daughters Julie DeGraw and Sharon (Keith Briggs) DeGraw, grand children Keegan, Aidan and Lydia Knowles and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her sister-in-law Lynne Wagner, brother-in-law Gerald "Butch" Dallwitz and nephew Dan Rosenhack. She was a graduate of McKenzie High School in Detroit. After receiving her teaching degree from Eastern Michigan University she taught for the North Dearborn Heights public schools for many years. Judith was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Howell, where a private family funeral service will take place, with burial following in Howell Memorial Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the First United Methodist Church of Howell, 1230 Bower St, Howell, MI 48843 or the United Methodist Retirement Communities Foundation, 805 W. Middle Street, Chelsea, MI 48118. Please visit her online guest book where you may leave a message for the family at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com.






November 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of MacDonald's Funeral Home
