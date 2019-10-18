|
Judith Mae Johnson
Howell - "Now say two nice things,"
On October 16, 2019, Judy began her next journey. She was predeceased by her Father Eugene E. Davis, Erie PA; her Mother Alice E "Betty" Davis, Erie, PA; her Brother Eugene D. "Buck" Davis, Erie PA; her Son William E. "Billy" Sabo and her Grandson Andrew W. Johnson.
Judy was born in Sardis, WV, on October 26, 1939. She graduated from Fort LeBoeuf H.S. in Waterford, PA (1957), attended Edinboro State Teachers College, Edinboro, PA and she earned a Bachelor's Degree (1977) and two Masters Degrees from Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI (1978, Go Green!! Go White!!)
In 1963, Judy worked as a substitute teacher in Jimtown, IN where she met and married her husband of 55 years, Jerry Johnson. The family moved to Howell, MI in 1970. Judy was always a teacher in some capacity. She was employed by Howell Public Schools from 1977-1999 teaching Adult Education, 8th grade English, World History and Economics and at Cleary University, Howell, MI. Her greatest honor was being the High School Head Basketball Coach's- Head Coach for 31 years.
Judy was also active in The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Howell Lodge #2168 holding the offices of Chaplain, Secretary, Esteemed Lecturing Knight, Esteemed Loyal Knight, Esteemed Leading Knight and was elected the first Female Exalted Ruler of the Howell Lodge. Judy was also a Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star #372.
Judy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jerry D. Johnson Sr; Four children, Jerry Johnson Jr, Debbie Lucas, Ken Johnson and Scott Johnson. She is also survived by 10 Grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren.
"I love you. May God Bless."
Memorial Services will be held at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800) on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. with a 11:30 am B.P.O.E. Service followed by a memorial. A 1:30 pm luncheon to be held at the Howell Elks Lodge #2168.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019