Judith Margaret Dunn
Homer - Judy, a resident of Homer, a town at the end of the road in Alaska, died October, 19th 2019. She was born June 24th 1946 in Detroit, MI, the daughter of the late Eugene and Margaret Zazon. As a child, Judy developed a love of math and of learning more generally, a love that followed her throughout her life. In 1968 she met Read Patten Dunn. They married in 1970 and raised two children in Michigan. As a mother, wife and human, Judy lived a life of kindness and curiosity. Judy's kindness manifested in innumerable everyday gestures. Her curiosity led her to read and travel and read more and inspired her children and those around her to the same. Over the course of her adult life and travels she worked as a teacher, a veterinary technician, a real estate agent and a tutor. She is survived by her loving husband, Read, two children Jane Dunn (Eli Martin), and Robert Dunn (Monica Sanchez), three grandchildren, a sister Karen Zazon, a brother Mike Zazon (Sue), and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Humane Society, your local public radio station or library or the Kachemak Heritage Land Trust.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019