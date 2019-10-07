|
Judith Kim Uffner-Queen
Judith Kim Uffner-Queen, born November 29, 1958, left this world for the next on September 29, 2019, 2 months shy of her 61st birthday. She is survived by her husband and partner in the many adventures of their 39 years of marriage, Gerald (Sandy) Queen. Judie was the selfproclaimed favorite daughter of Carol L. (Hursey) Uffner, who survives her, and the late Rodney M. Uffner, her hero. Her in-laws, Gerald B. and Janet (McLeash) Queen also preceded her in
death. Her beloved pets Whippit, Brittany, Willie, Lucy and Bally greeted her at heaven's gate. Mattie Roo stays behind to look after Sandy.
Judie, the funny, witty sister, will be sorely missed by her sisters Nancy Uffner-Elliott, Linda (Uffner) Leonard, and Dr. Susan (Uffner) Youngs, brothers-in-law Scott Elliott and David Youngs, and sister and brother-in-law Rory and Sallie (Queen) McLaughlin. Judie cherished her nieces and nephews, Kaley and Contessa Elliott, David Leonard, Maggie, Annie and Jack Youngs, and they love beyond words their fun and funny ODude. Judie leaves behind many additional young people she and Sandy loved like nieces and nephews, and lots of cousins and dear friends.
After graduating from Central Michigan University in three years with a degree in Journalism and playing several roles in Theatre Department plays and musicals, Judie spent the first half of her working life in sales and sales management, both local and regional. She spent 13 years partnering with Sandy in the restaurant ownership/management of Boston's and Tampa Joe's.
Their work adventures took them to eight states and twelve impeccably decorated homes, several of which she designed and built with the help of architects and engineers. She was born a Michigander, but her heart and soul thrived in Florida.
Sandy introduced Judie to life on the water and international travel, and all spare moments were spent travelling by land, air and, more often than not, sea to places far and near. Judie's favorites included Hawaii, England, Finland, Russia, France, Spain, Cuba, the Bahamas, and many Caribbean islands. Judie and Sandy were two thirds finished with their #40yearplan trip of sailing The Great Loop when Judie got too sick to continue.
A celebration of life is planned for November 23, 2-6pm, in the Harbor Island Marina in Tampa, Florida, followed by the spreading of Judie's ashes on the water under the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Sunday, November 24. This location designates "the crossing of the wake" returning from The Great Loop adventure.
A Michigan memorial celebration will take place on Sunday, December 29, 2-6pm, at CK Diggs Restaurant and Bar, 2010 Auburn Rd., Rochester Hills. Remarks, prayers, music and memories will be shared in a more structured time from 3-4pm. Please RSVP to [email protected].
If friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to The Center for Exceptional Families – Beaumont Health Foundation, 433 5D, 26901 Beaumont Blvd., Southfield, MI 48033.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Oct. 7, 2019