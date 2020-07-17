1/1
Julia Carol Ramos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julia Carol Ramos

Julia Carol Ramos, 80, of Fowlerville, MI passed away Saturday July 11, 2020 in Ann Arbor, MI. She is survived by her sons Allen, Robert, Philip, Darrell (Emily) and Jason Ramos and daughters Patricia Supp (Mike), Grace Baisch (Richard), Carol Rajala (Rodney), and Rene Malin (Jon). Also survived by her brother David Booth and sisters Joan Powell, Barbara Carpenter, Margaret Tooley, and Florence Rich, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband Philip Ramos II, son Steven Ramos, grandson Gage Rajala, brothers Frank, John, Eddie, Joe, Bobby, and Jimmy Booth and sisters Marion Booth and Janet Antonini. Memorial Services to be held at a later date and will be announced at that time. Please visit the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved