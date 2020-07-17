Julia Carol Ramos
Julia Carol Ramos, 80, of Fowlerville, MI passed away Saturday July 11, 2020 in Ann Arbor, MI. She is survived by her sons Allen, Robert, Philip, Darrell (Emily) and Jason Ramos and daughters Patricia Supp (Mike), Grace Baisch (Richard), Carol Rajala (Rodney), and Rene Malin (Jon). Also survived by her brother David Booth and sisters Joan Powell, Barbara Carpenter, Margaret Tooley, and Florence Rich, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband Philip Ramos II, son Steven Ramos, grandson Gage Rajala, brothers Frank, John, Eddie, Joe, Bobby, and Jimmy Booth and sisters Marion Booth and Janet Antonini. Memorial Services to be held at a later date and will be announced at that time. Please visit the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com