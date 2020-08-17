Julia Carol Ramos
Julia Carol Ramos, 80, of Fowlerville, MI passed away Saturday July 11, 2020 in Ann Arbor, MI. She is survived by her sons Allen, Robert, Philip, Darrell (Emily) and Jason Ramos and daughters Patricia Supp (Mike), Grace Baisch (Richard), Carol Rajala (Rodney), and Rene Malin (Jon). Also survived by her brother David Booth and sisters Joan Powell, Barbara Carpenter, Margaret Tooley, and Florence Rich, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband Philip Ramos, Jr., son Steven Ramos, grandson Gage Rajala, brothers Frank, John, Eddie, Joe, Bobby, and Jimmy Booth and sisters Marion Booth and Janet Antonini. Julia was a longtime resident of Fowlerville. She was a member of the Fowlerville Senior Center for many years as well as working bingo at the VFW. She received her high school diploma at the age of 63, fulfilling a lifetime dream. She enjoyed exercising, visiting with friends and family and reading her Bible. She attended Place of Refuge Church in Fowlerville. Memorial services are scheduled for Monday, August 24, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Place of Refuge located at 6909 E. Grand River in Fowlerville. Dinner will be served after the service. She will have a private interment of ashes at a later date beside her husband, Philip Ramos, Jr. and her son Steven Ramos in Bethel, CT. Please visit the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com