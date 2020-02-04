|
12/01/1965 - 01/26/2020
Julie Chandler Emery, age 54, passed away peacefully at her sanctuary she called home on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
She is survived by her loving husband Jeffrey Emery; two children Nicolas and Megan Emery; mother Shirley Chandler (Dustman) of Laurinburg, NC; sister, Lynda Kay Chandler of La Jolla, CA; brother Douglas Jon Chandler (Monique) of Brighton, MI; sister-in-law Janey Lynn Emery (Eric Boeving) of Howell, MI; nieces and nephews: Abigail and Dorian Chandler Bertics; Olivia, Luke, and Claire Chandler; Noah, Ellery, and Brenna Boeving; and her mother/father-in-law, Nancy and Everett Emery.
She was preceded in death by her father Jon Chandler of Laurinburg, NC and her brother-in-law Christopher Bertics of La Jolla, CA.
Julie Chandler Emery was born on December 1, 1965, to Jon and Shirley Chandler. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in 1988 where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. In 1998, she completed a master's degree at Wayne State University, becoming a Nurse Practitioner. Most recently, she attended Oakland University to earn a post-master's certificate to become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist in 2008. Julie spent her entire working life as a skilled nurse where she treated every one of her patients as if they were family.
She married her loving husband Jeff on March 19, 1994. After settling in Pinckney, MI in 1995, the couple welcomed two children into their home. Her children will remember her as a selfless, driven mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals and passions with a full heart.
Julie fought a hard battle against glioblastoma multiforme brain cancer for over one year. During this time, her family and friends loved, cared for, and supported her through this difficult journey.
A celebration of life for Julie will take place this spring with more details to follow. The family requests that in lieu of flowers or gifts, donations be made to: The American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave #550, Chicago, IL 60631.
https://give.abta.org/give/261975/#!/donation/checkout
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020