1/1
June Gallup
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June Gallup

Howell - June Gallup, age 81 of Howell passed away on October 26, 2019 at the Willows of Howell after a lengthy illness. She was born on September 8, 1938 in Howell, MI, the daughter of Claude E. and Helen E. (Gaffney) Galllup. June graduated from Hartland High School in 1956. She worked at Citizens Insurance Company for ten years before she left to become a police officer on the Howell City Police Department. From there, she went to work as a Deputy for the Livingston County Sheriff Department until her retirement thirty years later. June was a parishioner at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Fowlerville, MI. She enjoyed gardening, coloring, and cooking for family friends. She loved the dogs and cats she kept as pets throughout the years. The internet was a godsend to June, who loved ordering items through the mail. To her many friends, she could indeed be generous to a fault. June is survived by a sister, Mary Kroupa of Fowlerville, MI; a niece, Michelle Kroupa, of Howell, MI; a nephew, Dan Kroupa, of Novi, MI, along with several cousins. June was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Claudia Gallup, and her niece, Lisa Kroupa. There will be a private family internment at Lakeview Cemetery in Howell. Donations in honor of June's memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan or to the Livingston County Animal Shelter. Arrangements entrusted to Herrmann Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at pjherrmannfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved