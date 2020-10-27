June Gallup
Howell - June Gallup, age 81 of Howell passed away on October 26, 2019 at the Willows of Howell after a lengthy illness. She was born on September 8, 1938 in Howell, MI, the daughter of Claude E. and Helen E. (Gaffney) Galllup. June graduated from Hartland High School in 1956. She worked at Citizens Insurance Company for ten years before she left to become a police officer on the Howell City Police Department. From there, she went to work as a Deputy for the Livingston County Sheriff Department until her retirement thirty years later. June was a parishioner at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Fowlerville, MI. She enjoyed gardening, coloring, and cooking for family friends. She loved the dogs and cats she kept as pets throughout the years. The internet was a godsend to June, who loved ordering items through the mail. To her many friends, she could indeed be generous to a fault. June is survived by a sister, Mary Kroupa of Fowlerville, MI; a niece, Michelle Kroupa, of Howell, MI; a nephew, Dan Kroupa, of Novi, MI, along with several cousins. June was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Claudia Gallup, and her niece, Lisa Kroupa. There will be a private family internment at Lakeview Cemetery in Howell. Donations in honor of June's memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
of Michigan or to the Livingston County Animal Shelter. Arrangements entrusted to Herrmann Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at pjherrmannfuneralhome.com