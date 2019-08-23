|
Karen Anne McConnell
Brighton - Age 75, went to be with the Lord on August 16, 2019.
Karen is survived by her loving husband of almost 56 years, George McConnell, brother Mark (Liane) Cohagen of Woodbury, CT, daughter Lana McConnell of Ann Arbor, MI, daughter Lori Uhlman of Shrewsbury, MA, daughter Lisa (Tom) Dewey of Peabody, MA, and son Carl McConnell (Nancy) of Cottleville, MO. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Kayla Uhlman of Brighton, MA, Dana Uhlman of Shrewsbury, MA, Christian McConnell of Cottleville, MO, Colin McConnell of Cottleville, MO and Sheron Brown Jr. of Shrewsbury, MA. Services will be held for Karen at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 711 Rickett Road, Brighton, MI 48116 on Monday, August 26, 2019 with a memorial gathering beginning at 9:30am, a funeral mass beginning at 10:30am.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Aug. 23, 2019