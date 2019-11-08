|
Karl Maydock
Howell - November 7, 2019, Age 90.
Beloved husband of Elaine. Dear father of Karla (Tom) Boylan, Kathy (Blake) Jones, Karin (Roger) Lynch and Kristina (Tom) Salisbury. Loving grandfather of Meghann, Erin (Matt), Eric, Garrett, Stefan, Keegan and Jared. Proud great-grandfather of Kaden and Emmitt. "Karl loved bluegrass music, big ships, and tinkering with electronics. Most of all, he loved his family. People described him as a hero and a friend. He will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.."
Resting at the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (W. of Grand River) Monday, 3-8 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , .
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019