of Brighton - Passed away March 6, 2020 at the age of 72. Kathy is the beloved wife of Dale, loving mother of Dave (Sarah), Darren (Kelly) and Shawn (Kendra). Cherished grandmother of Andrew, Kara, Landon, Lila, Lincoln, Hailey and Adam. Dear sister of Ron (Karen) Kelly. Her family will receive visitors Monday starting at 4 p.m. at the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (at 3rd St.) until the memorial service at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to the Michigan Humane Society. To share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family visit Keenhgriffinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Mar. 7 to Mar. 15, 2020
