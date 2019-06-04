Kathleen H. Settles



Hartland - Kathleen H. Settles, age 66 and lifelong resident of Hartland, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born January 2, 1953 in Detroit, MI to Raymond and Virginia (Stopa) Connolly, Jr. Dear mother of Michael A. Dotson and Angela M. Moody of Hartland. Adoring grandmother of Caleb, Aidan, Virginia "Rowan" and Judah Moody. Loving sister of Susan (Bobby) Connolly-Smith, Michael Connolly and Mary Panetta. Kathleen was predeceased by her parents Raymond and Virginia and brother Timothy Connolly. She had an amazing sense of wit and humor who was known for her compassion and loyalty to her friends and family. Kathleen was always able to hold everyone's attention through her fabulous storytelling. She was as kind to a stranger as she was to a friend. Most of all, Kathleen was truly devoted to her family and grandchildren. Kathleen enjoyed gardening, shopping and illustrating. She lived her life to its fullest. A visitation and celebration of Kathleen's life will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. with a Rosary service at 7:00 P.M. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, 315 N. Michigan Ave, Howell (517-546-2800). Memorial contributions are suggested to the . Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com











Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on June 4, 2019