Kathleen Paul Obituary
Hartland - Kathleen Louise Paul, age 71 and longtime resident of Hartland, passed away peacefully at her home early Thursday morning, October 31, 2019. Born in Pontiac on May 23, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and the late June (Makowske) McDonald. She had worked for Hamburg Township prior to retiring from Grosse Pointe Woods as their property assessor. Kathleen could always be found on the dance floor enjoying her love of doo-wop music with her fiancé Michael. She had also taught at Lansing Community College. Loving mother of Jennifer (Scott) Besco of Rock Creek, Ohio and Kimberley (Josh) Trocchio of Brighton. Beloved Fiancé of Michael Walli. Proud grandmother of Alexandra Besco, Ryland Besco and Gabriella Trocchio. Also survived by her brother Jeff (Debbie) Makowske of Commerce Township and nieces, Jessica Makowske and Jacqueline Fields. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. with a funeral service in honor and celebration of Kathleen's life being held Saturday at 4:00 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). Memorial contributions are suggested to the or The Susan G. Koeman Breast Cancer Foundation

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
