1/1
Kathryn Eckerd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn Eckerd

Pinckney - Kathryn Francess (Egleston) Eckerd beloved wife, mother and friend has passed away on November 29, 2020. Kathryn and her husband Ken are residents of Pinckney, Michigan. Kathryn was born on October 21, 1930 in Jamestown, N. Dakota. She lived there with her parents William Forest and Violetta Egleston. She also has a brother William and sister in law Barbara Egleston.

Kathryn graduated from Jamestown High School in 1948 and went on to graduate from Jamestown College in 1952. She graduated with a double major in Art/Psychology and minor in Philosophy. Kathryn was the 1st woman officer to serve in the US Amphibious Command in Coronado, California. Kathryn earned a doctorate in psychology and was in private practice in Coral Springs, FL. (Kimmel and Associates) and in Ann Arbor, MI (St. Joseph Mercy Hospital).

Kathryn met her husband Ensign Kenneth Eckerd (US Navy) in 1953 and married on May 29, 1954. They have three daughters, Paige Eckerd (California), Kimberly (Killed by a drunk driver in 1987) and Denise Garwig (Colds Neck, NJ).

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, 1540 E. Hospital Dr., Ann Arbor, MI 48109. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved