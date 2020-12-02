Kathryn Eckerd
Pinckney - Kathryn Francess (Egleston) Eckerd beloved wife, mother and friend has passed away on November 29, 2020. Kathryn and her husband Ken are residents of Pinckney, Michigan. Kathryn was born on October 21, 1930 in Jamestown, N. Dakota. She lived there with her parents William Forest and Violetta Egleston. She also has a brother William and sister in law Barbara Egleston.
Kathryn graduated from Jamestown High School in 1948 and went on to graduate from Jamestown College in 1952. She graduated with a double major in Art/Psychology and minor in Philosophy. Kathryn was the 1st woman officer to serve in the US Amphibious Command in Coronado, California. Kathryn earned a doctorate in psychology and was in private practice in Coral Springs, FL. (Kimmel and Associates) and in Ann Arbor, MI (St. Joseph Mercy Hospital).
Kathryn met her husband Ensign Kenneth Eckerd (US Navy) in 1953 and married on May 29, 1954. They have three daughters, Paige Eckerd (California), Kimberly (Killed by a drunk driver in 1987) and Denise Garwig (Colds Neck, NJ).
