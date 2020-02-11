|
|
Kathy Kendall
Idaho Falls, ID - Kathleen Ann Wubbena Kendall, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 8, 2020, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. She was under the care of Encompass Home Health and Hospice and her loving family.
Kathy was born November 14, 1936, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to Max Koch and Lucille Steinaway Koch. She grew up and attended schools in Ann Arbor and graduated in 1954 from Ann Arbor High School. Kathy also attended Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan, where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education.
Kathy and Charles Wubbena, her first husband, made their home in Howell, Michigan, where Kathy was a beloved elementary school teacher for 30 years. On July 1, 2001, she married Harry Kendall at the Nooksack Valley Assembly of God Church in Nooksack, Washington.
She was a member of Shiloh Foursquare Church where she taught children, and was involved in Jail Ministry, Evangelism, Prayer, and would frequently pass out Bibles in hospitals. Kathy enjoyed sewing, farmwork, being outdoors, camping, gardening, canning, and hospitality. She had an incredible and infectious love for Jesus and children.
Kathy is survived by her loving daughters, son, and sons-in-law, Melissa E. (Kevin) Davis of Etna, WY; Wendi S. (Jack) Thornton of Bend, OR; and Mark (Jenny) Wubbena of Lynnwood, WA. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Michael, Rachel, Bekah, Abigail, Hannah, Maria, and Sarah.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry Kendall; husband, Bill Reaser; husband, Ted Wilson; and husband, Charles L. Wubbena.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Shiloh Foursquare Church, 502 2nd Street, in Idaho Falls, with Pastor Kevin L. B. Davis officiating. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 12-12:45 p.m. prior to services at the church. A time of fellowship with refreshments will follow the service.
Mom loved missions! In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hannah E. Davis at s1.ag.org/hannah or Sarah L. Davis at https://ywamla.org/donatestaff/. Thank you for your donation.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at
www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020