Keith Norman Heeg
Litchfield - Keith Norman Heeg, age 63 of Litchfield, MI, formerly of Fowlerville, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was born December 23, 1955 in Howell, son of Stanley G. and Gladys E. (Jones) Heeg. Beloved husband of Terry L. Heeg of Litchfield; dear father of Jasen (Alex) Heeg of Fowlerville, Travis Heeg of Fowlerville and Amanda (Dan) Brennan of Greenville, stepfather of Lauren Ewing of Brownsburg, Ind. and Lain Ewing of Los Angeles, Calif., grandfather of Cody Heeg, Braden Heeg, Lili Heeg, Laci Heeg and Eloise Brennan. Also survived by sister, Claudia (Jim) Chapman of Alpena, brothers Brian (Nancy) Heeg and Allan (Rose Ann) Heeg of Fowlerville. Keith was preceded in death by his sister Kimberly on November 10, 1977 and parents Stanley on December 23, 2007 and Gladys on February 11, 2008. Keith was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid outdoorsman. He was a life member of the Amateur Trapshooting Association, a multi-time trapshooting champion, an enshrinee in the Michigan Trapshooting Hall of Fame, a member of the NRA and other sports associations. Keith worked in construction since high school, then opened his own successful construction business in late 1970s until 2004 when he closed it and began Keith Heeg Stock Works. With his mobile workshop, he traveled the country to ATA trapshooting tournaments. He customized competition shotguns and gave shooting instruction and gun fit sessions to future champions around the country. His reputation was impeccable. He was known for his master craftsmanship and shooting skill. Services will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home with visitation on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Michigan Trapshooting Hall of Fame 1534 W. Service Road, Mason, Michigan 48854, or the Trapshooting Hall of Fame P.O. Box 519, Sparta, Illinois 62286.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Sept. 4, 2019