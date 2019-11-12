|
Kelly Jean Catrell
Brighton - Kelly Jean Catrell of Brighton past on October 29, 2019.
Kelly is the daughter of Shirley Skinner and the late Greig I. Skinner of South Lyon.
She was born on August 27, 1958 in Detroit and moved to Brighton in 1972 and graduated from Brighton High School in 1976 then
began a nearly 20 year career at University of Michigan Hospitals, holding several positions and ending as a Supervisor in the
Admissions Dept. She was then hired away from U of M by Jomar International, a large plumbing supplier. After a few years of working so far from home with a small young family in South Lyon and not wanting to miss so many of her children's events, she began working on what became a 20 year career at Excellda / Kem-Krest in Brighton, starting in the shipping Dept. and after several promotions, becoming the Facility Manager. Kelly met her husband David Catrell in 1972 when she moved into his neighborhood. They were good friends throughout high school, and rekindled their relationship with an engagement in 1978 and were married in April 1979. They had two sons, Ian Norman Catrell (Lara) and Daniel Scott Catrell (Michelle). Kelly is survived by her husband David, her mother Shirley, her sister Laurie and mother in-law Maryann. She is also survived by several sisters in-law, a brother in-law and several more nieces and nephews, who she loved very much. In her spare time she did enjoy camping with friends, bike riding, cooking, reading, bowling and volunteering.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Nar-Anon Family Groups.
Funeral services were held at Phillips Funeral Home, www.phillipsfuneral.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019