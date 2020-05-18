Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Howell - Kenneth Eugene Carothers, age 89, longtime Howell area resident, passed away Saturday, May

16, 2020. He was born August 7, 1930 in South Bend, Indiana, the son of the late Frank Eugene and Barbara Leora (Coleman) Carothers, Sr. Loving husband of the late Jean Carothers who preceded him in death June 24, 2014. Dear father of Kerry (Susan) of Colorado, Jill (Russell) Smith of Pinckney and Tom of Howell. Grandfather of Kathleen, Kyle and Laura. He was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Carothers, Jr. Ken graduated from Niles High School in 1948 and went on to receive his BA Degree in Mathematics and 10 Varsity letters for athletics from Olivet College in 1954. Ken was former president and coach for the Howell Junior Baseball Program from 1967-1975, founder and coach for Howell Junior Football Program from 1970-1972; member of the Board of Directors of the Howell Chamber of Commerce from 1982 to 1987 and president in 1985 during which time the Chamber initiated the Howell Balloon Festival and the Fantasy of Lights; Board of Directors from 1982-1987 and president in 1985 of the Livingston County United Way and from 1980-1997 member of Howell Rotary Club, served as president 1992-1994. He was the recipient of the Charles Itsell Volunteer of the Year Award (United Way) in 1987; also named Citizen of the Year for 1990. He was an Army veteran, member of the First Presbyterian Church in Howell and had retired from May & Scofield in Howell. Due to current COVID-19 conditions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment with military honors will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Livingston County United Way. Please leave a message for the Carothers family at macdonaldsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from May 18 to May 19, 2020
