Hartland - Kenneth Alan Frank, age 67 of Hartland, passed away while surrounded by his loving family on Monday, February 4, 2019. He was born June 1, 1951 in Detroit to Fred and Virginia (Foster) Frank. Kenneth married Delphine Piotrowski in Livonia on July 27, 1973. He had a passion for working on his cars and enjoyed carpentry, building the family home where they have resided for the past 38 years in Hartland. Kenneth truly loved spending time with his family and friends, hosting summer parties, water skiing, boating and sunsets on the lake. He was a CPA with Pfeffer, Hanniford & Palka, PC in Brighton for the past 12 years. Kenneth is survived by his beloved wife Delphine; loving daughters, Lori (Richard) Chapman and Katherine (Christopher) Motyl; adoring grandchildren, Henry Motyl, Calvin Motyl and Audrey Motyl; dear sister Carol (Robert) Taylor; niece, Jennifer Smith; nephew, Justin Taylor and nephew, Mark Armitage. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). Visitation will begin at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Veterans of Foreign Wars @ www.vfw.org. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.madonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Feb. 6, 2019