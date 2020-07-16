Kenneth Thumser
Howell - Kenneth William Thumser, age 77 lifelong resident of Howell, passed away on July 12, 2020. He was born September 7, 1942 in Howell, the son of Fred and Doris (Moore) Thumser. Ken was a 1960 graduate of Howell High School. He worked for Precision Stamping Company as a Die Setter for 30 plus years retiring in 2004. He was a member of Howell V.F.W. Post No. 3671 and National Rifle Association along with other numerous organizations. Ken enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, flowers and especially spending time with his children, grandchildren and family. Ken is survived by his wife Debbie whom he married on June 26, 2009, children Stacie and Amy Thumser all of Howell. Grandfather to Brianna, Alaina, Orianna, Ian, Evan, Bradley and Abigail; great grandfather to Kylie, Liam, Myah, Lily, Emma and T.J.; brother to Wayne (Cherie) Thumser of Howell and Thomas (Diane) Thumser of Rose City and nieces Doris (Dan) Dodd and Cherie Philippi all of Howell. Visitation will be held Tuesday July 21, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home (517-546-2800) Howell. Burial and Military Honors will be private at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI. There will be a celebration of Ken's life held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
