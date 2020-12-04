Kevin Edward Priebe



Saline - Kevin Edward Priebe passed away in Arbor Hospice (Saline, MI) on Friday, 6 November 2020, with two of his children at his side. He was 68 years old. During his stay in hospice, the concern was that the facility would be forced into a lock down due to COVD-19 and his family wouldn't be allowed to visit him. Fortunately, all of his six children were able to visit and say their goodbyes. That provided great peace of mind to Kevin and his family.



Hospice nurses told his family that Kevin would not ring for their assistance because, as he explained to them, he felt other patients probably needed their help more that he did. As family and friends know, that response was typical of Kevin.



He was a veteran and served in the US Army on two separate occasions. During his first enlistment in 1972-75, he was stationed in Germany and enjoyed the opportunity to travel around Europe. During his second in 1981-94, Kevin was in the first US military unit deployed to Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Storm. He served as a personnel administration specialist with the rank of Sargent and retired from duty in 1994.



He had a long history with heart disease. Upon his retirement from the Army, he had his first heart attack. In the 26 years following, Kevin survived many procedures and hospitalizations. His heart doctor began referring to Kevin as his "Timex Watch" patient, referencing an old commercial that claimed a Timex "takes a licking and keeps on ticking."



Kevin was employed by the US Postal Service as a bulk mail clerk in Birmingham, MI. He retired in 2014 after 19 years of employment.



He loved riding motorcycles, especially Harley Davidsons, and was the proud owner of several. Putting his mechanical skills to use, he spent many hours in his garage working on their engines.



His droll sense of humor endeared him to many. He enjoyed living in Fowlerville and made many dear friends with whom he shared good times and fond memories. His family thanks those friends for their love and support. Those special friendships were truly meaningful to Kevin.



Kevin is survived by his loving family of five daughters, Angela Priebe; Michelle Layle (William); Noella Laeder (Michael); Renee Frechette (Christopher); Savannah Asdell (William);and son Edward (Eddie) Priebe. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren and three sisters.



Kevin was interred at Fort Custer National Military Cemetery in Augusta, Mi. near his parents, Norma and Edward O. Priebe, who preceded him in death.









