Kim E. Felder
Brighton - February 24, 2020, Age 61.
Beloved wife of the late David. Loving mother of Bradley and Kelly. Dear sister of Robert, Valerie (E. Tim) Ringer and Suzanne (Mike Leach) Jarose. Aunt of Ryan and Daniel Ringer.
Instate Friday 11 a.m., Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church, 2101 S. Hacker Rd. (NE of Grand River) until time of service at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Karmanos Cancer Institute, karmanos.org.
