Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home
706 W. Main St. (W. of Grand River Ave.)
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home
706 W. Main St. (W. of Grand River Ave.)
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kim Huntington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kim J. Huntington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kim J. Huntington Obituary
Kim J. Huntington

Brighton - July 10, 2019, age 65. Beloved husband of Ann. Dear father of Julie (Nicholas Moore) Huntington and Lisa (Jason Meketa) Huntington. Son-in law of Mary Rutherford. Dear brother of Janet (Jim) Jensen, Tech, Terry, Ann (Gil) Schlierer and the late Rick. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation Friday, 10 a.m., Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (W. of Grand River Ave.), until memorial service at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society - Michigan Chapter - www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/MIG. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehnfuneralhome.com.

logo




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.