Kim J. Huntington
Brighton - July 10, 2019, age 65. Beloved husband of Ann. Dear father of Julie (Nicholas Moore) Huntington and Lisa (Jason Meketa) Huntington. Son-in law of Mary Rutherford. Dear brother of Janet (Jim) Jensen, Tech, Terry, Ann (Gil) Schlierer and the late Rick. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation Friday, 10 a.m., Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (W. of Grand River Ave.), until memorial service at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society - Michigan Chapter - www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/MIG. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehnfuneralhome.com.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on July 14, 2019