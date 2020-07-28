1/1
Kimberly Marie Goodnuff
Kimberly Marie Goodnuff

Whitmore Lake - Her Legacy… Kimberly Marie Goodnuff, 49, passed away July 24, 2020. She was born on April 23, 1971, in Ann Arbor, Michigan to Gary Berquist and Carol (Pierzinski) Wilson. Kimberly married the love of her life, Earl Goodnuff, on July 22, 2006 in Milan, Michigan. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, daughter and grandmother. Kimberly loved to take care of everyone she was close to. She enjoyed getting together with her family and spending most of her time with her granddaughter, Kenzie. Kimberly was always friendly and loved to take rides on the Harley. She is going to be deeply missed.

Her Family… Kimberly will be missed by her husband, Earl Goodnuff; her son, Shane Goodnuff; parents, Gary (JoAn) Berquist, Carol (Randy) Wilson; brother, Scott (Vicki) Berquist, step brother, Daniel Wilson, half brother, Gary Berquist; step sister, Stephanie Wilson; sister in law, Lynne Corwin; granddaughter, Kenzie Goodnuff. She is preceded in death by her son, Earl Goodnuff Jr..

Her Farewell… Kimberly's family and friends will gather Friday, July 31, 2020 from 4:00-8:00pm at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel. Her Community Farewell will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00am at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel. Memorial contributions may be given to family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Kimberly's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.






Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Borek Jennings Funeral Home-Hamburg Chapel
7425 Michigan 36
Hamburg, MI 48139
(810) 231-0200
July 28, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
OLDENBURG DONALD & PAMELA
Friend
