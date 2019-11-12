|
Kirk P. Hempel
Brighton - Kirk P. Hempel passed away Nov. 11, 2019, at the age of 62. He was the dear brother of the late Dale (Beverly) Hempel. Kirk was the loving uncle of Brandon (Jessica) Hempel. He was the beloved great-uncle of Noah, Faith, and Chloe Hempel and Hannah and Madalyn Hobson. He is also survived by his cousin, Mark (Char) Johnston. Kirk was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Barbara. A memorial service will be held 6:00 pm Sunday at Shepherd of the Lakes Church, 2101 S. Hacker Rd., Brighton. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019