Services
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Resources
More Obituaries for Kirk Hempel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kirk P. Hempel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kirk P. Hempel Obituary
Kirk P. Hempel

Brighton - Kirk P. Hempel passed away Nov. 11, 2019, at the age of 62. He was the dear brother of the late Dale (Beverly) Hempel. Kirk was the loving uncle of Brandon (Jessica) Hempel. He was the beloved great-uncle of Noah, Faith, and Chloe Hempel and Hannah and Madalyn Hobson. He is also survived by his cousin, Mark (Char) Johnston. Kirk was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Barbara. A memorial service will be held 6:00 pm Sunday at Shepherd of the Lakes Church, 2101 S. Hacker Rd., Brighton. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kirk's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -