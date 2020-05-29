Kristine "Kris" Ann Beachum
Howell - Kristine Ann Beachum, of Howell, departed this world for the next on May 20, 2020 at 10:05pm, faithfully surrounded by her family in the living room of the lake house that she had called home since 1986. A loyal wife of 48 years to Jimmy Dale Beachum, deeply devoted mother to Jamie Lynn Beachum, Alex John Beachum, Kirstin Marie Seelhoff, and Natalie Ann Majewski, and adoring grandmother to Madeline Jane Seelhoff, John Richard Seelhoff, and Cecilia Anastasia Beachum. She was simply known to many friends and colleagues as "Kris". A significant impression was made when Kris touched the lives of those who had the fortune of sharing in this Journey with her. She was an artistic and eccentric soul from a young age, born in Detroit on March 26, 1950. Growing up an only child to William and Ardis Gulfelt in Livonia, she was part of a large family of Danish immigrants she often spoke fondly of. Kris graduated from Bentley High School in 1968 and was determined to obtain her degree. Always an open-minded person and a passionate advocate of education and culture, Kris worked and paid her way through college at Wayne State University, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Education, with a focus on Art Studies. Upon graduation, she worked at Redford Union High School and Detroit Country Day, before settling into a career at Pinckney Middle School in 1985, where she taught Art and Social Studies until her retirement in 2010. During this tenure, she helped shape many young lives, because her commitment and compassion to her profession were unwavering. Kris modestly donated Christmas gifts on an anonymous basis to the children she taught who were underprivileged; she also was instrumental in a popular charitable program called "Empty Bowls". Remarkably, she worked two jobs in an effort to provide the best life for her family. In spite of the demands of raising four children and juggling a career with a side job, she managed to never miss any school events or activities and made this work/life balance look effortless. Kris had a very unique personality and zeal for life; she was well-traveled, educated, artistic, political, financially savvy, hard-working, generous, thoughtful and demonstrated integrity in every way. She loved finding a bargain, gardening, antique shopping, sunbathing, and reading a good book, perhaps cozied up with one of the many dogs she loved over the years. Her infectious laugh, selflessness, positive nature and wise advice will be wistfully missed by all those lucky enough to have shared at the Table of Life with her. She is currently shopping for great bargains at the Big Garage Sale in the sky! Kristine Ann Beachum lived a full and incredible life and she will be deeply missed by those she loved and knew. Her legacy will live on for eternity. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.