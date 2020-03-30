Services
Laddie Albert Whitecomb


1936 - 2020
Howell - Laddie Albert Whitecomb, age 84 of Howell, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 25, 2020. He was born February 26, 1936 in Detroit, the son of the late Albert and the late Marie (Lundy) Whitecomb. Beloved husband of 45 years to Judith Whitecomb whom he married April 26, 1975, in Dearborn Heights. Loving father of Laura Zaparanuk, Michael Whitecomb, Cathy (Tammy) Payne; step-children John Fleek and Kimberly (Horace) Lombardi. Grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of nine. Laddie graduated from Cass Tech High School in 1954 and had worked for Ford Motor Company for 33 years, retiring as a Design Engineer. He especially enjoyed spending time his family and fly fishing. Due to current Covid-19 conditions, a celebration of Laddie's life will be held at a later date. Please check back for updated service dates and times. Memorial contributions may be made to Penrickton Center for Blind Children, 26530 Eureka Road, Taylor, MI 48180 or Ronald McDonald House Charities, 110 North Carpenter St., Chicago, ILL 60607. Please sign the family's online guestbook at macdonaldsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020
