Larry David Lucas
Howell - Larry David Lucas, age 74 of Howell, MI, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Larry was born November 6, 1944 in Livonia, MI. Loving husband of his beloved wife, Carol Lucas. He is survived by three children, five grandchildren and some nieces and nephews. Larry was a carpenter/builder and retired from Ford Motor Company. He loved working with his hands. Larry took great pleasure in riding his Harley Davidson with his wife and long car rides down the back country roads with Carol and their dog, Holden. Private memorial to be held on Larry and Carol's Wedding Anniversary, September 21, 2019. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on May 31, 2019