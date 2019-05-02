|
|
Larry Lawrence
Brighton - Born on August 4th, 1946 to George and Ann Lawrence in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Larry died peacefully in his home on April 30th, 2019. He left this world surrounded by loved ones.
Larry is survived by Kate, his best friend and wife of 38 years. Loving father of Jeff (Aimee) and Jeff's mother Jeanette Smith, Mike (Kari), and Nick (Chelsea). Dear brother of George, Debra, Sandy, Keith, Lori, and his "bro" Dave Jenkins. Proud grandfather of Lena, Jolie, Sophia, Billy, Madison, and Tyler. Preceded in death by his sister Sue Ann Jenkins, and his parents Ann and Dave Wallaker.
Larry graduated from Brighton High School in 1964, and served with pride, bravery and courage in the 9th Infantry Division during Vietnam from 1966-1967. After returning from service, his career turned to the automotive industry. He worked at Kar Kraft and Cars & Concepts where he was the painter for special projects such as the Boss 429 Mustang and 1977 Indy pace car before opening Lawrence Autobody in 1977. Larry was a collector of antiquarian books and an avid reader, particularly of early American and Native American history. He proudly served as a Director and Emeritus of the Brighton Area Historical Society.
Larry's passing is a great loss to his family, friends and the community he loved.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Brighton Area Historical Society, P.O. Box 481, Brighton, MI 48116
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on May 2, 2019