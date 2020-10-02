Leocadia "Lottie" Forys
Howell - Leocadia Lottie Forys, age 87 of Howell, Michigan, passed away September 1, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor. Leocadia was born January 25, 1933 in Detroit, the daughter of Walter and Verna (Drost) Misckowski. Loving mother of the late Camille M. Lester and her children James (Molly) Sheridan and their daughter Sydney, Daniel (Becky) Lester and their children Paige and Megan. Granddaughter Stephanie Ramirez, the late Loretta C. Forys and Diane (the late Wayne) Lewis and their children Jessica and Bradley Lewis. She was preceded by her husband, Alexander John Forys in 2004. Services were held at St. Joseph Catholic Church with interment at a later date. Please sign the family's online guestbook at macdonaldsfuneralhome.com