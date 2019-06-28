Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
5:00 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Howell, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Sredzinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon W. Sredzinski


1926 - 2019
Leon W. Sredzinski Obituary
Leon W. Sredzinski

Howell - Leon W. Sredzinski, age 92 of Howell, formerly of Detroit, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was born September 1, 1926 in Detroit, MI, the son of Leon and Clara (Sliwinski) Sredzinski. Beloved husband for 70 years to Irene A. (Nixon) Sredzinski whom he married October 9, 1948 in Detroit. Loving father of Barbara (Walter) Oleksyk, Ronald (Lynn), Donald (Cynthia), Chris (Julie), Gail (James) Bartel, Deborah (Richard) Williams, Sharon (Timothy) Ford and Sandra (Kevin) Radtke-Gerkin. Grandfather of 24 and great-grandfather of 31. Leon was preceded by his son, Kenneth (Janice) Sredzinski, granddaughter, Stacey Sredzinski, his identical twin brother, Leonard and sisters, Dorothy and Marian. Leon was President and Owner of Hercules Welding Products, Inc. located in Warren, Michigan, which is now known as Obara-Hercules USA. He was a hard worker who enjoyed spending time with his large family, boating and fishing and spending time in Florida. Leon was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Howell where a Mass of Resurrection will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be Sunday, June 30, 2019 at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell from 1:00 to 6:00 P.M. with a Rosary at 5:00 P.M. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Howell. Memorial contributions may be made to or .

logo




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on June 28, 2019
