Leroy "Bud" Witter
Pinckney - Age 100 died Thursday afternoon, February 13, 2020 at Wellbridge of Brighton.
Bud was born on Monday, October 6, 1919 in Berlin Heights, Ohio; the son of Roy and Katie (McVetta) Witter. He married Elizabeth Hemstreet on March 6, 1947 in Bellevue, Ohio and she preceded him in death June 7, 2008.
Bud was a lineman for Detroit Edison for 30 plus years and 60 plus years at Camp Big Silver (Toledo Boys Club Camp). Bud was a veteran of WW II spending four years in the Army then four years in the Navy.
Survivors include his son, David; three grandchildren, Dennis (Judy) Witter, Beth Ann (Joe) Benson and Kimberly (Tony) Allain; seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life is being planned.
Shelters Funeral Home Pinckney, Michigan
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020