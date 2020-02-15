Services
Leroy Witter
Leroy "Bud" Witter


1919 - 2020
Leroy "Bud" Witter Obituary
Leroy "Bud" Witter

Pinckney - Age 100 died Thursday afternoon, February 13, 2020 at Wellbridge of Brighton.

Bud was born on Monday, October 6, 1919 in Berlin Heights, Ohio; the son of Roy and Katie (McVetta) Witter. He married Elizabeth Hemstreet on March 6, 1947 in Bellevue, Ohio and she preceded him in death June 7, 2008.

Bud was a lineman for Detroit Edison for 30 plus years and 60 plus years at Camp Big Silver (Toledo Boys Club Camp). Bud was a veteran of WW II spending four years in the Army then four years in the Navy.

Survivors include his son, David; three grandchildren, Dennis (Judy) Witter, Beth Ann (Joe) Benson and Kimberly (Tony) Allain; seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life is being planned.

Shelters Funeral Home Pinckney, Michigan

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
