Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home
Howell, MI
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home
Howell, MI
Interment
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Battle Creek Memorial Park
Linda M. Michell


1941 - 2020
Linda M. Michell Obituary
Linda M. Michell

Linda M. Michell, age 78, of Howell, passed away at her home Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was born October 4, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of the late Maxwell and Beverly (West) Wallace. Loving mother of Ray (Janice) Harp of Indiana and Pamela (Robert) Bolam of Howell, step-son Steve (Penny) Michell of Commerce, MI. Grandmother of Andrew, Amanda, Alexander, Brendan, Traci and Amelia. She was the former owner of a coin retail store in Farmington. Linda was an active member of the Hartland Senior Center and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a very social lady, enjoyed people, dogs and playing euchre; also playing video poker and going to the casinos. Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. with funeral services at 4:00 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell, MI, Pastor Tina Koon officiating. Interment will follow on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Battle Creek Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Livingston County Animal Shelter. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
