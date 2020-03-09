|
|
Linda M. Michell
Linda M. Michell, age 78, of Howell, passed away at her home Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was born October 4, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of the late Maxwell and Beverly (West) Wallace. Loving mother of Ray (Janice) Harp of Indiana and Pamela (Robert) Bolam of Howell, step-son Steve (Penny) Michell of Commerce, MI. Grandmother of Andrew, Amanda, Alexander, Brendan, Traci and Amelia. She was the former owner of a coin retail store in Farmington. Linda was an active member of the Hartland Senior Center and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a very social lady, enjoyed people, dogs and playing euchre; also playing video poker and going to the casinos. Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. with funeral services at 4:00 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell, MI, Pastor Tina Koon officiating. Interment will follow on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Battle Creek Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Livingston County Animal Shelter. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020