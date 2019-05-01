Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
Howell - Lola Shelton, age 89 of Howell, passed away peacefully at her home while surrounded by her loving family, early Monday afternoon, April 29, 2019. Born on November 30, 1929 in Mills, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Thomas J. and the late Ollie (Grubb) Smith. Formerly of Garden City and a Howell area resident for the past 20 years, Lola was a retiree of Unisys Corporation in Plymouth. She was a great cook and loved to garden, fish and can vegetables. Beloved wife of 68 years to Lonnie Shelton whom she married in Jellico, Tennessee on February 21, 1951. Loving mother of Michael (Cheryl) Shelton of Chelsea and Debra (Jerry) Aston of Howell. Proud and adoring grandmother of Jared (Jessica) Aston and Jeremy Aston. Great-grandmother of Samuel and Owen Aston. Also survived by her sister, Elizabeth Willis of Evansville, Indiana. Preceded in death by six brothers and sisters. Visitation Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. with a funeral service in honor and celebration of Lola's life being held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell. Lola's son-in-law, Jerry Aston, officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Howell.

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on May 1, 2019
